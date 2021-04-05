Live

Charleston suspect's apparent hate-filled manifesto surfaces

A more-than-2,400-word screed, allegedly written by Dylann Roof, was found online. It is filled with hatred for blacks, Hispanics, and Jews and indicates the author was radicalized online. Jeff Pegues has the latest.
