Charleston shooting victim's family members share how they are moving forward Six years ago, a gunman murdered nine Black parishioners during a Bible study class at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Reverend Clementa Pinckney, a state senator, was one of the people killed in the mass shooting. CBS News contributor Antjuan Seawright spoke to the Pinckney family about that night and the impact it still has six years later.