Charleston pastor on Charlottesville violence: "Aspire to forgive" Charleston's Emanuel AME Church, its parishioners, and its community know heartache, but they also know how to forgive. In 2015, the church was attacked by white supremacist Dylann Roof who killed nine people. Following the Charlottesville protests, the congregation is praying and showing support for the latest victims of race-inspired violence. Chip Reid reports.