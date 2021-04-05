Live

Charleston mayor leads city in mourning

Longtime Charleston mayor Joe Riley has a record of support from both blacks and whites. As the city grieves for the nine victims of the Emanuel AME Church shooting, residents have turned to the mayor for comfort. Elaine Quijano reports.
