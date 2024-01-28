Watch CBS News

Charles Osgood's fashion trademark: The bow tie

If clothes make the man, then the bow tie was essential to Charles Osgood. Mo Rocca found out how the "Sunday Morning" host tied the knot with his signature sartorial accessory, in a report that originally aired September 25, 2016.
