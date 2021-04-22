Live

Charles Osgood, music man

For the past 22 years, "Sunday Morning" didn't need a house band. We had Charles Osgood, who was his own accompanist, on the piano or the banjo. Anthony Mason reports on the anchor's musical proclivities.
