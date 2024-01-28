Watch CBS News

Charles Osgood: CBS News' poet-in-residence

Straight from the news, his subjects he'd choose: Martha Teichner shares an ode to CBS News' resident wit and poet laureate, Charles Osgood, who died January 23, 2024. (Originally broadcast September 25, 2016.)
