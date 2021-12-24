Live

Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” continues to inspire holiday celebrations

In the Charles Dickens classic, “A Christmas Carol,” most people know how Ebenezer Scrooge is changed for the better through a spectacular series of events, but what's less well-known is how the book changed the celebration of Christmas itself — changes that crossed the Atlantic from England and are still with us today. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz tyab reports on the history from the Dickens’ Museum in London.
