Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” continues to inspire holiday celebrations In the Charles Dickens classic, “A Christmas Carol,” most people know how Ebenezer Scrooge is changed for the better through a spectacular series of events, but what's less well-known is how the book changed the celebration of Christmas itself — changes that crossed the Atlantic from England and are still with us today. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz tyab reports on the history from the Dickens’ Museum in London.