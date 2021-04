Charles Barkley gets real on race in America in new series Charles Barkley had a legendary career in the NBA for 16 seasons. He has since become a popular and outspoken analyst on TNT's "Inside the NBA" and has a new documentary series discussing race relations called "American Race." In one episode, he speaks with alt-right founder Richard Spencer and civil rights attorney Gerald Griggs, He joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how his new series aims to spark conversations about race in America.