Charlamagne tha God says he regrets endorsing Biden in 2020 More than three years after President Biden thanked Black voters in his victory speech, he faces waning support from that very group. This as influential radio host Charlamagne tha God told Politico he regrets backing Mr. Biden in 2020. Politico reporter Brakkton Booker, the writer of the piece, joins "America Decides" to discuss why it could impact the president's reelection efforts.