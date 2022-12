Chaos at U.S. airports continues to grow as Southwest Airlines cancels 2,500 more flights Thousands of travelers have been left in limbo at airports across the country as they manage flight delays and cancellations during the busiest travel week of the year. CBS News' Tanya Rivero takes a look at what caused Southwest Airlines to cancel more than 15,000 flights in one week and shares tips for passengers as we head into another busy travel weekend.