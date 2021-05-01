Live

Watch CBSN Live

Chaos after deadly rampage at Manila casino

A brazen attack at a resort in Manila, Philippines left at least 35 people dead and more than 70 hurt. The gunman stormed the casino with an assault rifle and set gambling tables on fire before taking his own life. Vladimir Duthiers reports.
