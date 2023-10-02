Changing the Game: The Breasties, a community for those affected by breast cancer During Breast Cancer Awareness month, we're introducing you to two leaders of The Breasties, an all-inclusive community for survivors and others impacted by breast and gynecologic cancers. Chief community officer Trish Michelle and co-founder Paige More join "CBS Mornings" to discuss their personal journeys and how The Breasties is bringing people together and making a difference. They are joined by Dr. Elisabeth Potter, a plastic surgeon who specializes in breast reconstruction and advocated with The Breasties to reverse the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' decision to limit access to reconstruction options for women affected by breast cancer.