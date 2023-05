Changing the Game: Sisters and co-founders Vanessa and Kim Pham on their Asian food brand Omsom In our "Changing the Game" series, we highlight extraordinary women who are making a difference. First-generation Vietnamese American sisters Vanessa and Kim Pham, co-founders of the Asian food brand Omsom, join "CBS Mornings" to discuss creating a brand that celebrates Asian flavors, stories and communities and how their cultural roots inspired the brand.