Changing the game: Kim Roxie on vegan makeup line, "Lamik Beauty" For our "Changing the Game" series, we are highlighting "Lamik Beauty" founder Kim Roxie. "Lamik Beauty" is a vegan makeup line made with natural and organic ingredients for multicultural women. Kim Roxie joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss the inspiration behind her eco-friendly company and her hope to bring racial equity to the beauty industry.