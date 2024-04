Chanel Miller talks finding joy with new children's book, “Magnolia Wu Unfolds It All" Chanel Miller, celebrated for her profound memoir "Know My Name," steps into a new creative realm with her children's book, "Magnolia Wu Unfolds It All." The story, both written and illustrated by Miller, follows two young friends on an adventurous quest through New York City to return misplaced socks from Magnolia's parents' laundromat.