Chaka Khan, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Singer Chaka Khan, who started as part of the funk group Rufus, built her legacy on a string of monster hits, including "Tell Me Something Good," "I'm Every Woman," "I Feel for You," and "Ain't Nobody." Now 70, the recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee talks with correspondent Kelefa Sanneh about her friendship with Prince, her past struggles with addiction, and how her music is being discovered and celebrated by new generations.