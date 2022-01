CES 2022: Future of transportation lies in electric and autonomous technology More than 200 companies in the transportation industry revealed new technology at CES 2022 in Las Vegas. Innovators believe electric and autonomous vehicles will shape the future of how people and goods move. CBS News technology and politics reporter Musadiq Bidar joins CBSN's Lana Zak with more on the biggest announcements and how the federal government is planning to regulate transportation technology.