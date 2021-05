CES 2018: Top gadgets and trends to watch Technology to improve your health is among the highlights at this year's Consumer Electronics Show. The world's largest consumer tech show opens Tuesday in Las Vegas with more than 170,000 people expected to attend and nearly 4,000 companies showcasing their products. CNET's Brian Cooley joins "CBS This Morning" from Las Vegas to discuss what tech is making waves this year, how "brain to vehicle" technology works, and why you might want a digital assistant in your bathroom.