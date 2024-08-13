Watch CBS News

Certification of 2024 election under threat, watchdog group warns

With less than three months to go until Election Day, a watchdog group is warning of threats to the certification of the 2024 election. Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, also known as CREW, published a new report identifying 35 county officials who have previously refused to certify election results and may be in a position to do so again. Noah Bookbinder, president and CEO of CREW, joins "America Decides" to unpack the findings.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.