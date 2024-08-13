Certification of 2024 election under threat, watchdog group warns With less than three months to go until Election Day, a watchdog group is warning of threats to the certification of the 2024 election. Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, also known as CREW, published a new report identifying 35 county officials who have previously refused to certify election results and may be in a position to do so again. Noah Bookbinder, president and CEO of CREW, joins "America Decides" to unpack the findings.