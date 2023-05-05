Watch CBS News

CEO pay continues to rise

Salaries for top CEOs rose 7.7% last year, even as most Americans are struggling to keep up with inflation. CBS MoneyWatch associate managing editor Irina Ivanova joins Errol Barnett and Elaine Quijano with more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.