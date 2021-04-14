Live

Central American migrants flood Mexico border

Chiapas, Mexico has become ground zero for a immigration crisis as waves of migrants attempt to make it to the United States. The journey has become a dangerous gamble, and now the Mexican government is cracking down. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
