Celebrity chef Cat Cora opens up in "Cooking as Fast as I Can" World-renowned chef Cat Cora is known for blending Greek and Southern recipes. She is the author of three cookbooks and appeared on seven Food Network shows. Cora joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her new book, "Cooking as Fast as I Can: A Chef's Story of Family, Food, and Forgiveness," a candid telling of her experiences with childhood sexual abuse and same-sex marriage.