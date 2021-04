Celebrating the New Year with chef José Andrés José Andrés, a former sailor in the Spanish Navy, is on a mission to feed people. Whether it's at his two Michelin Star restaurant Minibar, his veggie-focused fast casual chain Beefsteak, or at kitchens for the less fortunate, his passion for food and life is unmistakable. Alex Wagner sat down with Andrés in his adopted hometown of Washington, D.C., to celebrate the holiday Spanish style.