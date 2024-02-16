Watch CBS News

Celebrating the legacy of HBCU's through dolls

Brooke Hart Jones, founder of HBCyoU Dolls, created a unique line of dolls that honor the rich legacy of historically black colleges and universities. She joins “CBS Mornings” to share her journey from concept to seeing her dolls on store shelves.
