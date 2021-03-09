Biden senior adviser Cedric Richmond: "We're not going to compromise" on $15 minimum wage Congress is moving closer to passing President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package without the minimum wage increase the bill originally included. Cedric Richmond, a senior adviser to President Biden, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss plans to push for the $15 minimum wage, as well as calls to eliminate the Senate filibuster, the growing number of unaccompanied migrant children entering the U.S., violence against Asian Americans, and closing racial inequities in the U.S.