Ceasefire reached between Armenian and Azerbaijan forces in Nagorno-Karabakh region Ethnic Armenian forces in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan have reached a cease-fire agreement with Azerbaijan a day after Azerbaijan launched a military operation there. At least 27 people have died and more than 200 others have been injured in the fighting, according to local human rights officials. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata has more.