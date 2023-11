Cease-fire is "the only way forward to stop" the Israel-Hamas war, Jordanian ambassador says Dina Kawar, the Jordanian ambassador to the U.S., tells "Face the Nation" that Jordan is calling for a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas. "Because we feel that with the Arab countries and with the Islamic countries, this is the only way forward to stop this war and to sit around the table and go back to negotiations," Kawar said.