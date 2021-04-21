Derek Chauvin Verdict
Justice Department opens probe of Minneapolis police after Chauvin verdict
Police shoot teen girl to death in Ohio and release bodycam video
Bush criticizes Trump as he reenters immigration debate
Chauvin faces decades in prison, but could serve far less
After Chauvin's guilty verdict, 3 other officers await trial
Gun sales hit all-time high amid flurry of mass shootings
House to vote on bill to admit Washington, D.C., as 51st state
Bank worker's heart attack prompts viral post about burnout
FDA cites "brown residue" and more at plant making J&J vaccine
Derek Chauvin Verdict
Chauvin convicted of all charges in George Floyd's death
Biden calls Chauvin murder conviction a "step forward"
Nation reacts to Derek Chauvin's conviction
Lawmakers react to Chauvin verdict
Praise for teen who filmed George Floyd's murder
What the Chauvin verdict means for reforms
George Floyd's brother on Chauvin conviction
Police reform legislation has "more momentum" post Chauvin verdict
Cease-fire in Syria holds through day two
Under the cease-fire deal worked out by the U.S. and Russia, Syrian President Assad's regime is to stop bombing rebel forces and allow humanitarian aide into Aleppo. It was once Syria's largest city, but is now in ruins. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
