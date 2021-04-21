Live

Cease-fire in Syria holds through day two

Under the cease-fire deal worked out by the U.S. and Russia, Syrian President Assad's regime is to stop bombing rebel forces and allow humanitarian aide into Aleppo. It was once Syria's largest city, but is now in ruins. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
