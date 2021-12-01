CDC weighs tightening COVID test requirement for international travelers The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may tighten COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers coming into the U.S. with cases of the Omicron variant reported in at least 20 countries and territories. "CBS Mornings" lead national correspondent David Begnaud reports how scientists are working to understand the new strain, and Dr. Susannah Hills, a pediatric airway surgeon and assistant professor at Columbia University Medical Center, joined CBSN to discuss the latest on the pandemic.