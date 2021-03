CDC warns U.S. could experience a variant-fueled COVID surge as states lift restrictions Despite progress on the vaccine front, health experts warn the nation is at risk of another COVID surge if safety measures are relaxed while variants spread. CBS News correspondents Meg Oliver and David Begnaud bring us the latest on efforts to fight the pandemic, then Dr. Dara Kass, an ER doctor and medical contributor for Yahoo News, joins CBSN with analysis.