CDC urges parents to vaccinate their teens after spike in COVID hospitalizations The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges teens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in a new report issued Friday. The agency says the number of adolescents hospitalized with the virus rose last month and nearly one-third of them required intensive care. This comes as just more than half of all adults in the U.S. have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Michael George has the latest.