CDC urges doctors to back off opioid painkiller prescriptions Doctors have new, first-ever guidelines for prescribing powerful opioid painkillers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants doctors to back off giving the highly-addictive drugs to patients with chronic pain. The director said over-prescribing these medications is a "key driver" of the country’s drug overdose epidemic. Dr. Tara Narula joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the guidelines.