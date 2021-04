CDC says variant first found in the U.K. is now the most common strain circulating in the U.S. The more contagious variant first found in the United Kingdom is now the dominant strain in the U.S., according to the CDC. As CBS News' Nikki Battiste reports, experts say this variant is fueling clusters of infections in Americans under the age of 17. Dr. Len Horovitz, a pulmonary specialist at Lenox Hill Hospital joins CBSN to discuss what this could mean for our fight against the virus.