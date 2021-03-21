Live

Watch CBSN Live

CDC: U.S. measles cases reach 20-year high

The CDC reported more than 300 cases of the measles this year -- the most in 20 years. Ninety-seven percent of cases began with a traveler bringing measles back to the United States. Dr. Jon LaPook reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.