Pfizer COVID vaccine is effective at preventing hospitalization in kids and adults, CDC study finds The CDC released a study showing that coronavirus vaccines are highly effective at preventing hospitalizations, especially among kids, just as the pace of vaccinations is slowing. Lilia Luciano has the details on the findings. Then, Dr. Adam Brown, an emergency physician and the COVID-19 task force chair at Envision Healthcare, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the latest.