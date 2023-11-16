Watch CBS News

CDC: Smoking on the rise among middle schoolers

A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a rise in middle school students' overall tobacco use, reaching more than 6% in 2023. Dr. Debra Houry, chief medical officer at the CDC, joined CBS News to discuss the findings.
