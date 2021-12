CDC shortens recommended isolation for asymptomatic people infected with COVID-19 The CDC has cut isolation period for asymptomatic people infected with COVID-19 from 10 days to five. CBS News correspondent Nancy Chen has more on what the new guideline could mean for businesses hit hard by staff shortages around the U.S. Then, Dr. Owais Durrani, an emergency medicine physician, joins Elise Preston on CBSN to discuss the latest with the virus.