CDC says U.S. COVID-19 infections are up 10% this week The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say new COVID-19 infections are up 10% in the U.S. this week as many Americans plan to travel for the July 4 holiday. Dr. Bob Lahita, director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Diseases at St. Joseph Health, joined CBSN to discuss the latest developments, which could be because of lagging vaccination rates and spread of the more contagious Delta variant.