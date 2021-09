CDC says unvaccinated people 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 Citing the findings of a new study, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said unvaccinated individuals are at greater risk of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and death. Dr. Ali Raja, a professor at Harvard Medical School, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss that and the rest of the day's coronavirus headlines.