CDC says COVID-19 vaccines are safe for pregnant women A new study by the Obstetrics and Gynecology Journal show the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines do not affect fertility. The CDC has also released a number of studies showing the vaccine is safe for pregnant women. Dr. Tsion Firew, an emergency medicine doctor and assistant professor of emergency medicine at Columbia University, joins CBS News to discuss why she chose to get vaccinated while pregnant, and the science that supports that decision.