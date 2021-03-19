Live

Watch CBSN Live

CDC raises estimate of US children with autism

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate 1 in 68 children have autism. In 2012, that number was 1 in 88. Paul Wang, Senior Vice President and Head of Medical Research at Autism Speaks, talks about the increase and what it means.
