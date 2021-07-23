CDC panel weighs rare side effects of COVID-19 vaccines and says benefits outweigh the risks A CDC expert panel met Thursday to discuss the small risk of rare side effects linked to some COVID-19 vaccines. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices reviewed cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder associated with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. There have been 100 reported cases, including one death, among the more than 13 million J&J doses given in the U.S. Dr. David Agus explains why the committee says the benefits of the vaccines far outweigh any risks.