Live

Watch CBSN Live

CDC panel weighs rare side effects of COVID-19 vaccines and says benefits outweigh the risks

A CDC expert panel met Thursday to discuss the small risk of rare side effects linked to some COVID-19 vaccines. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices reviewed cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder associated with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. There have been 100 reported cases, including one death, among the more than 13 million J&J doses given in the U.S. Dr. David Agus explains why the committee says the benefits of the vaccines far outweigh any risks.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.