CDC panel recommends Pfizer booster for older Americans and people at high-risk of disease A CDC panel has voted in favor of coronavirus booster shots for people aged 65 and older and those at high risk for severe COVID-19. Omar Villafranca has the details on this long awaited decision. Then, Dr. Bhavna Lall, a clinical assistant professor at the University of Houston College of Medicine, joins CBSN's Lana Zak with her analysis.