CDC panel recommends boosters for kids 5 to 11 The CDC's independent advisory committee is recommending Pfizer booster shots for children between 5 and 11 years old as COVID infections and hospitalizations spike across the U.S. yet again. CBS News correspondent Nikki Battiste reports on the recent surge in cases. Then, Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist and editor-at-large at Kaiser Health News, joins Jamie Yuccas to discuss the latest on the pandemic.