CDC panel discusses expanding COVID booster shot eligibility A Centers for Disease and Control panel is meeting to discuss expanding eligibility for booster shots to children 12 to 15 years old. Immunocompromised kids 5 and older are now eligible for a third dose. The CDC declined Tuesday to add a testing requirement at the end of the newly shortened 5-day isolation requirement for people who test positive for COVID-19. Dr. Julie Morita joins CBSN to discuss the science behind those decisions.