CDC investigates sexual transmission cases of Zika The CDC is investigating over a dozen cases of Zika virus that may have been spread through sex. Zika is suspected of causing severe birth defects. Also, a new report finds mastectomies have increased by 36 percent between 2005 and 2013 even though the rate of breast cancer has stayed the same. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook and CBS News contributor Dr. Holly Phillips joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss the findings.