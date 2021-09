CDC green lights coronavirus booster shots for millions of vulnerable Americans Millions of Americans are now eligible for a Pfizer's coronavirus booster shot after the CDC director endorsed an expert panel's recommendation. Omar Villafranca brings us the latest on the decision. Then, Dr. Shale Wong, a professor of pediatrics and the executive director of the Farley Health Policy Center at the University of Colorado, joins CBSN's Lana Zak with her analysis.