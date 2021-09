Guidelines on who should get Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine booster shots The CDC director has endorsed booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for people 65 and older and others at higher risk of COVID-19. CBS News' Natalie Brand reports on the decision and how it differs from the CDC advisory panel's recommendations. Then Dr. John Moore, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College, joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss.