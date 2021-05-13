CDC eases mask guidelines, while Biden talks up vaccines and infrastructure In a major update to public health guidance Thursday, the CDC announced that fully vaccinated Americans do not need to wear masks indoors or social distance in most settings. CBSN Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, Politico's White House reporter Meridith McGraw, and NPR political reporter Juana Summers join "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with Thursday's headlines out of Washington, including the president's infrastructure meeting and a debate among Democrats over how to respond to escalating violence between Israelis and Palestinians.